5 Diet-Friendly Thanksgiving Recipes with Freeze-Dried Fruits, Protein & Natural Sweeteners

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Buy lab-verified products now at BrighteonStore.com
1. Berry Protein Parfait
Ingredients:
1/4 cup freeze-dried strawberries, blueberries, and cranberries
1 scoop whey protein powder or hemp protein
1 tbsp coconut milk powder
1 cup water
Stevia or 1 tbsp Manuka honey
--Watch video for full instructions--
2. Mango-Banana Smoothie Bowl
Ingredients:
1/4 cup freeze-dried mango
1/4 cup freeze-dried banana
1 scoop non-fat milk powder
1 tsp turmeric gold liquid extract
1 tbsp Manuka honey
1 cup cold water or ice
--Watch video for full instructions--
3. Cranberry-Strawberry Turmeric Protein Bites
Ingredients:
1/2 cup freeze-dried cranberries
1/2 cup freeze-dried strawberries
1 scoop hemp protein powder
1 tsp turmeric gold liquid extract
2 tbsp coconut milk powder
1 tbsp Manuka honey or stevia
--Watch video for full instructions--