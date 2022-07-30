Hunyuan 24 form posture 21 Chest Level Punch

We are now up to posture 21 of the Hunyuan 24 form as taught to me by Sifu Herb Parran of St. Louis, Mo.

The 24 form is the international standard for the Hunyuan style of Taijiquan. The purpose of this series is to help students with the choreography of the form. While the 24 form is the international standard, there is still a great deal of variation in the finer details.

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