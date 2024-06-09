Inconvenient Truths Ep. 81

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Alex Jones and Sandy Hook, Was the Challenger flight a hoax? Are the astronauts still alive? Senator Johnson proves just how disgusting he is covering for Israel plus much more!