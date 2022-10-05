Episode 174: The Miracle of Ozone: How to Safely Use Ozonated Water to Boost Oxygen, Make Your Food Safe & Grow Healthier Plants Without Chemicals with Eileen Durfee

Can ozone kill mold and bacteria? Ozone is great for killing bacteria, fungi, and parasites in the body and our foods. simply wash with ozone water and your foods will be clean from toxins and bugs.

Can you use ozone to energize your body? Yes, drinking ozonated water helps to improve the oxygen in your cells which in turn provides you more energy.

Are you tired of buying expensive cleaning products that are creating toxins in your home this episode is for you! Learn how to clean with ozone, and ingest it daily to assist your body in healing and ridding the body of toxins and pathogens.

Do not miss these highlights:

06:47 The interesting facts about Ozone.

08:58 The dangers of Ozone if it’s not used in a safe manner – It damages the lungs.

13:33 Ozone protects the cells with that enzyme coding and it’ll go after the cells that don’t have the enzyme coding.

17:16 Drinking Ozonated water made Eileen’s Candida populations go down and it gave her energy.

19:25 Once you make the ozone water, it only lasts 20 to 30 minutes, so you can’t buy it commercially made in a bottle. You have to make it yourself and drink it.

20:17 The medical kind of Ozone generators.

21:37 It only takes .1 part per million of dissolved ozone to kill EColi in 15 seconds – Cleaning your food with Ozonated water will completely clear that pathogen from the food.

24:45 Home friendly Ozone systems – machines & devices Eileen developed and invented.

31:30 Start slow in ingesting Ozonated water.

Resources Mentioned

About our Guest:

Eileen Durfee is a health pioneer, business woman and innovator who has reinvented a way to distribute natural healing products to protect others from toxicity.

Eileen is a former nuclear power plant engineer who became sick due to chemical exposure. She suffered from chronic pain, allergies, Hashimoto’s, hypothyroidism, and lack of energy. These symptoms were the result of her body not eliminating the toxins to which she was regularly exposed. She tried a variety of medications, diets, therapies, and more, to help recover her health. On a quest to heal her body, she engineered solutions with her vast knowledge and experience to help others. Her journey to overcome her own health issues led her to become an inventor and businesswoman.

