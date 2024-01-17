Create New Account
Are Haley & DeSantis the only ones that really can't grasp the concept of the race being over?
Published Yesterday
NEWSMAX · Carl Higbie "Haley and DeSantis seem to be the only ones that really can't grasp this concept of the race being over."

@CarlHigbie

@NEWSMAX

https://x.com/NEWSMAX/status/1747412165475312114?s=20

Keywords
magapresident donald j trumptrump 2024carl higbieagenda 47

