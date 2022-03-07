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Poopy Pants Biden pooped in his pants again. PEEEE YEW. Hold that Nose. Sniff Sniff Sniff. Anyone seen the Ho ? Go Deep Willie ! Make her squeel like a Pig. Yee Haw
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12 views • March 07, 2022
It has been said that he does this all the time . Oh and by the way , One million to teach. No classes. Total Joke. Cabal Idiot . I know - the title is fake. And the Ho isn't even in the video. Oh well. I liked the title. Just having fun. With Poopy Pants and the Ho
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