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Discipleship and Following Jesus
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1 view • March 26, 2022
Today's message will be based on: Psalms 1:1-2
What does clay and being a disciple have in common?
Pastor Rex Shores tells us in today's message.
Watch our sermons online and more at our church website:
https://www.jonesborochurch.com/
What does clay and being a disciple have in common?
Pastor Rex Shores tells us in today's message.
Watch our sermons online and more at our church website:
https://www.jonesborochurch.com/
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