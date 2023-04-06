Jordan Peterson Warned Canada + Us All -- Acceleration into Tyranny

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When Canada was passing Bill C-16, Jordan Peterson warned us that you would eventually be in prison for misgendering somebody. Now they want a 100 meter buffer around any event put on by the expanded LGBTQ protected class, where you dare not even criticize them or face a massive fine and potential jail.If you think they're going to stick to this force field, they won't, because they are progressives and will continue to expand it. Descent into tyranny.
#jordanpeterson #canada #lgbtq
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