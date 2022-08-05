Kerry Cassidy - Project Camelot interview with STEVEN D KELLEY - #OccupyTheGetty - June 11, 2018

https://projectcamelotportal.com/2018/06/11/steven-d-kelley-alien-base-under-the-getty-museum/

The following is an interview with Steven D Kelley. It was posted on KC YouTube channel. At the time of this interview many people left comments about how Kerry Cassidy was giving this condescending attitude. I left a comment then too. The title of the video and image was changed soon after the original upload to match her fixation with aliens. This was not about an alien base under the Getty. Here is that interview.

-

"If you don't listen, you don't learn" - Steven D Kelley.



#OccupyTheGetty and join the Telegram group! https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Please Like, Share, Comment and Subscribe. Look at the other hundreds of videos from Steven D Kelley.

Steven's EMAIL is: [email protected] use this to get the book, get healing, or learn about becoming a Jedi. Use this for correspondence, no PayPal.

Please help support Truth Cat Radio, with a kind donation to keep the show rolling. Please say on PP that it's for a 'Friend'.

PayPal: [email protected].

Join Steven's Telegram group today!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

#OccupyTheGetty

You can listen to Steven D Kelley, on TruthCatRadio.com, LIVE, every Thursday Night, at 9:00 pm ET, 6:00 pm PC.

This is Cynthia and this is Steven's back-up, safe video channel on Brighteon. Steven's main channel is on YouTube, at Steven D Kelley - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA

- and older videos of shows, interviews, Revolution Radio, etc. are at Steve Kelley on YT.

Thanks for listening to Steven and taking a stand, by joining his Telegram.

In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on video is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.

Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)