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RFB: Dr. Carrie Madej IS COINTELPRO (a Satanic Psyop) THINK ABOUT IT... [22.10.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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153 views • October 23, 2021
Note: Just like in Denmark - FOLLOW THE FUCKING MONEY - and I can give a list of names og socalled 'Freedom Fighters', 'Independent media' and 'public opinion makers'.
This I have done for many years in connection with my own cases.. A real Freedom Fighter does everything for FREE...
And RFB are not the first one who say and documents that Dr. Carrie Madej is working for the Satanist...
Trust No One... The Satanist are everywere...

COINTELPRO (syllabic abbreviation derived from Counter Intelligence Program) (1956-1971) was a series of covert and illegal projects conducted by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) aimed at surveilling, infiltrating, discrediting, and disrupting domestic American political organizations. FBI records show COINTELPRO resources targeted groups and individuals
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=COINTELPRO+&;t=h_&ia=web

Puretrauma357 - 310 subscribers: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QOLvp9A6W3hJ/
"Dr. Carrie Madej explains how to detox from the vaccine."
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KUB3eNPkFQRL/

Dr. Carrie Madej: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Dr.+Carrie+Madej&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images

RichieFromBoston on YT:
RichieFromBoston - 409K subscribers: https://www.youtube.com/c/RichieFromBoston
https://www.youtube.com/c/RichieFromBoston/videos?view=0&;sort=p&flow=grid
https://www.youtube.com/c/RichieFromBoston/playlists

WHO ARE THE ASHKENAZI JEWS RichieFromBoston 1/7
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDYdjIUKXqo&;list=PLGM8cMxIO1gitPxjgXGvaGPo934dPdQAX

TRUMP will brings us to WW3
63,988 views Feb 4, 2017
The Donald keeps saying AMERICA FIRST and yet has totally surrounded himself with WHO?? Ashkenazi Jews, its not a secret, he has surrounded himself with exactly the people needed to bring forth the vision of none other than Albert Pike.
https://youtu.be/LDYdjIUKXqo

RFB - 1.86K subscribers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbo2HbEEj4XkLwGuEK1gFkw
--
ORDER WHILE YOUR ABLE: https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/rs-repdig-4-week-emergency-food-supply-richie-from-boston-may-2020?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=RFB.Richie.From.Boston
RFB AND DR MADEJ https://watch.richiefromboston.tv/webtv-v3/program-group/e086f18b37fa69fcf266a4663ed42ac3/program/42043cc4353a4e26b447bb8d7ffb3deb'

RichieFromBoston
42239 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DFoI9YGhV9pa/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/richiefromboston/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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