How Do The Energy Plates Stay Activated, Anywhere, Anytime?
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
124 views • 5 months ago

Essential Energy EMF Solutions - https://essentialenergy.solutions/collections/all-products

Essential Energy’s breakthrough technology produces light wave harmonics (i.e. harmonized energy) which condition manmade EMF reducing the body's EMF stress response and improving the body's vitality and energy production.

Through plasmonics, an application used to treat the surface metals, Essential Energy conditions the surface of stainless steel plates to reflect full spectrum, coherent light. This light harmonizes the problem with EMF – the chaotic wave patterns. With our proprietary photonic technology, the wave patterns are conditioned from chaotic to smooth, so they pass through the body without causing stress.

Without the stress from EMF, the body is more at rest and focuses it's energy on a natural healing response vs fighting EMF stress. The plates create the environment for the body to thrive.

Keywords
healthemfimmune systemalternative medicinescienceemf protectionconcentrationtechnologyquantum physicsholistic healthsleepenergy healingwellnesswell-beingfocussustainable livingvitalitystress reductionproductivityenvironmental healthmindful livingbiophotonicsstructured light
