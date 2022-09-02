The Great Tribulation - PART 1

What is the great tribulation? When does it start? When does it end? How long does it last? Does the Book of Revelation mention the great tribulation? Will Christians go through the great tribulation? This video by Knowing The Times will help answer these questions , and more!

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Teaching and narration by John Wiertzema

http://www.knowingthetimes.org

