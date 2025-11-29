At 100 BPM, this prog-rock/disco fusion locks into a taut groove with a dry, clinical four-on-the-floor kick, Nick Mason-esque drums, and tight, percussive funk bass, Syncopated muted guitars and crisp, bright hi-hats push the rhythm; lush keyboard pads and low-slung Prophet-5 synths build a tense undercurrent, Progressive, bluesy guitar solos cut through abrupt chord shifts and sharp instrumental dialogue, Stark, claustrophobic production isolates each element, with complex breaks disrupting the hypnotic disco flow, The outro features an extended, wailing solo atop a dissonant, surreal sound collage, closing with no fade, Threatening: Despite the catchy beat, the minor key (D Minor) keeps the mood dark and serious





(Verse 1) Back in the lab, when the mainframes hummed low, A spark was ignited, a new seed would grow. Alan first pondered, "Could a machine think?" John coined the term, right on the brink. But three men emerged with a new kind of math, Forging the core of the digital path. From Montreal, Toronto, and Paris skies, They taught binary circuits to open their eyes. (Chorus) Here's to the "Godfathers," the architects three, Geoffrey and Yann and Yoshua, the world could now see, The power of data, the backprop machine, Building the future, a digital dream. They won the Turing, the ultimate prize, For teaching the networks to reason and rise. (Verse 2) Geoffrey the sage, with a vision so deep, Taught the networks their secrets to keep. Backpropagation, the gradient descent, The tools that made machine learning heaven-sent. He saw both the light and the shadows it casts, A warning to ponder how long this thing lasts. (Chorus) Here's to the "Godfathers," the architects three, Geoffrey and Yann and Yoshua, the world could now see, The power of data, the backprop machine, Building the future, a digital dream. They won the Turing, the ultimate prize, For teaching the networks to reason and rise. (Verse 3) Then there is Yann, with the eye for the view, Convolutional filters, a world anew. Images sorted, faces defined, Computer vision, no longer blind. He runs with Meta, a clear, open plea, For science to flourish and be truly free. (Chorus) Here's to the "Godfathers," the architects three, Geoffrey and Yann and Yoshua, the world could now see, The power of data, the backprop machine, Building the future, a digital dream. They won the Turing, the ultimate prize, For teaching the networks to reason and rise. (Verse 4) Yoshua completed the powerful set, The math for the language we haven't read yet. Word embeddings flow from his institute's door, Understanding context, and so much more. A thoughtful philosopher, a guide to the light, Navigating the future, avoiding the fright. (Bridge) From hidden layers to the cloud where they sit, A billion decisions, a digital wit. The world’s been reshaped by the seeds they have sown, The smartest inventions we’ve ever known. (Outro) So raise up a glass to the teachers of code, Who lightened the future, the heavy new load. The Godfathers of AI, the architects three, Shaping the digital destiny. Yes, shaping the digital destiny.