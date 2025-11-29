© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Verse 1) Back in the lab, when the mainframes hummed low, A spark was ignited, a new seed would grow. Alan first pondered, "Could a machine think?" John coined the term, right on the brink. But three men emerged with a new kind of math, Forging the core of the digital path. From Montreal, Toronto, and Paris skies, They taught binary circuits to open their eyes. (Chorus) Here's to the "Godfathers," the architects three, Geoffrey and Yann and Yoshua, the world could now see, The power of data, the backprop machine, Building the future, a digital dream. They won the Turing, the ultimate prize, For teaching the networks to reason and rise. (Verse 2) Geoffrey the sage, with a vision so deep, Taught the networks their secrets to keep. Backpropagation, the gradient descent, The tools that made machine learning heaven-sent. He saw both the light and the shadows it casts, A warning to ponder how long this thing lasts. (Chorus) Here's to the "Godfathers," the architects three, Geoffrey and Yann and Yoshua, the world could now see, The power of data, the backprop machine, Building the future, a digital dream. They won the Turing, the ultimate prize, For teaching the networks to reason and rise. (Verse 3) Then there is Yann, with the eye for the view, Convolutional filters, a world anew. Images sorted, faces defined, Computer vision, no longer blind. He runs with Meta, a clear, open plea, For science to flourish and be truly free. (Chorus) Here's to the "Godfathers," the architects three, Geoffrey and Yann and Yoshua, the world could now see, The power of data, the backprop machine, Building the future, a digital dream. They won the Turing, the ultimate prize, For teaching the networks to reason and rise. (Verse 4) Yoshua completed the powerful set, The math for the language we haven't read yet. Word embeddings flow from his institute's door, Understanding context, and so much more. A thoughtful philosopher, a guide to the light, Navigating the future, avoiding the fright. (Bridge) From hidden layers to the cloud where they sit, A billion decisions, a digital wit. The world’s been reshaped by the seeds they have sown, The smartest inventions we’ve ever known. (Outro) So raise up a glass to the teachers of code, Who lightened the future, the heavy new load. The Godfathers of AI, the architects three, Shaping the digital destiny. Yes, shaping the digital destiny.