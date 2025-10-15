Hidden America

Underground Cities, Secret Tunnels & What They’re Preparing For

* What if everything you know about America’s surface is only half the story?

* Beneath our cities, mountains and military bases lies a hidden world — an entire network of underground bunkers, tunnels, and classified cities built to survive nuclear war, natural disaster and maybe something far stranger.

* Clayton Morris uncovers the secret world beneath our feet from Cheyenne Mountain’s impenetrable NORAD fortress and Raven Rock’s “Underground Pentagon” to FEMA’s Mount Weather and the long-rumored network of Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs).

* He explores declassified Cold War documents, secret continuity-of-government plans and the unexplained tunnel systems that stretch across the country.

* Are these just relics of the Cold War or evidence of something far bigger?

* What are these underground cities really for?

* Why has the U.S. government spent decades and untold billions digging deeper than ever before?

* Watch until the end for the shocking evidence that ties it all together.





Redacted News (15 October 2025)

https://rumble.com/v70crzs-rf-underground.html

https://youtu.be/G4jjDPVNPTM