Hidden America

Underground Cities, Secret Tunnels & What They’re Preparing For
* What if everything you know about America’s surface is only half the story?
* Beneath our cities, mountains and military bases lies a hidden world — an entire network of underground bunkers, tunnels, and classified cities built to survive nuclear war, natural disaster and maybe something far stranger.
* Clayton Morris uncovers the secret world beneath our feet from Cheyenne Mountain’s impenetrable NORAD fortress and Raven Rock’s “Underground Pentagon” to FEMA’s Mount Weather and the long-rumored network of Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs).
* He explores declassified Cold War documents, secret continuity-of-government plans and the unexplained tunnel systems that stretch across the country.
* Are these just relics of the Cold War or evidence of something far bigger?
* What are these underground cities really for?
* Why has the U.S. government spent decades and untold billions digging deeper than ever before?
* Watch until the end for the shocking evidence that ties it all together.
Redacted News (15 October 2025)
https://rumble.com/v70crzs-rf-underground.html