BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hidden America
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
937 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
164 views • 21 hours ago

Underground Cities, Secret Tunnels & What They’re Preparing For

* What if everything you know about America’s surface is only half the story?

* Beneath our cities, mountains and military bases lies a hidden world — an entire network of underground bunkers, tunnels, and classified cities built to survive nuclear war, natural disaster and maybe something far stranger.

* Clayton Morris uncovers the secret world beneath our feet from Cheyenne Mountain’s impenetrable NORAD fortress and Raven Rock’s “Underground Pentagon” to FEMA’s Mount Weather and the long-rumored network of Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs).

* He explores declassified Cold War documents, secret continuity-of-government plans and the unexplained tunnel systems that stretch across the country.

* Are these just relics of the Cold War or evidence of something far bigger?

* What are these underground cities really for?

* Why has the U.S. government spent decades and untold billions digging deeper than ever before?

* Watch until the end for the shocking evidence that ties it all together.


Redacted News (15 October 2025)

https://rumble.com/v70crzs-rf-underground.html

https://youtu.be/G4jjDPVNPTM

Keywords
deep underground military basestunnelsunderground citiesdumbscontinuity of governmentunderground bunkersmount weatherclayton morristunnel systemshidden worldsecret tunnelssecret worldhidden americaclassified citiesunderground pentagonnorad fortress
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy