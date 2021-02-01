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The MOONCHILD: Children of the Transgendered Elite
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1626 views • February 01, 2021
This is not for the faint of heart! (Red Pill +++)
If you have not seen "Out of Shadows" or "Fall of the Cabal" - I'd suggest you start there first so you'll have some context. The Moonchild is another piece to the puzzle. You can find these videos and many others that have been banned or are difficult to find at my site: https://aspaceoflove.com/
The Moonchild was originally on YouTube, but the channel was deleted, so I'm posting it here.
If you have not seen "Out of Shadows" or "Fall of the Cabal" - I'd suggest you start there first so you'll have some context. The Moonchild is another piece to the puzzle. You can find these videos and many others that have been banned or are difficult to find at my site: https://aspaceoflove.com/
The Moonchild was originally on YouTube, but the channel was deleted, so I'm posting it here.
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