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The Euroic Concept of Atomic Immortality
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45 views • August 10, 2020
Euroicism is a new religion, in the sense of being the inevitable future and religious destiny of the Europoid race, but it is also the most ancient religion in the universe. Other religions have their own creation myths that attempt to explain the beginning of the universe and the beginning of life.
The three Abrahamic religions use the Middle-eastern Bronze-age tribal story known as Genesis in which an anthropomorphic deity created the Universe and all life-forms within it in six days and then rested on the seventh day. The authors of this story believed the entire universe to be only a few thousand years old. By contrast, the Euroic religion believes in the Unigenos; the origin of the Universe nearly fourteen billion years ago.
Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062
The three Abrahamic religions use the Middle-eastern Bronze-age tribal story known as Genesis in which an anthropomorphic deity created the Universe and all life-forms within it in six days and then rested on the seventh day. The authors of this story believed the entire universe to be only a few thousand years old. By contrast, the Euroic religion believes in the Unigenos; the origin of the Universe nearly fourteen billion years ago.
Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062
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