WH montage of Trump’s Japan visit - & speech on USS George Washington 🤮
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1331 followers
24 views • 2 days ago

WH montage of Trump’s Japan visit — and his speech on USS George Washington

Rousing music, Trump’s claims that 'nobody can do what we do'

And a moment of reflection, hand on huge missile

Video, Oct 29th

Adding: 

Pentagon orders National Guard to create ‘QUICK REACTION’ FORCES, WSJ reports

The quick reaction forces will reportedly be in every U.S. state and territory and ‘trained and equipped to respond to riots and civil unrest’

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
