Real Time Microscopy of Vaccinated blood with Luciferase lighting up Lipid Nano Spheres, Hydrogel and Graphene particles under UV light

These are images of real time video microscopy images of Luciferase in vaccinated blood lighting up Lipid Nano Spheres, Hydrogel, and Graphene in the blood. No chemicals have been added. UV light has been directed at the slide and this is the result. I will be adding commentary to this slide show and it will explain why the purple lights are being installed in every city, state and country. The light inside the body excites the objects which give off a frequency. I will re-upload the video with commentary. Stay tuned if you want an explanation. For now you can see for yourself what is really happening in vaccinated blood. Please share.

Check out the videos showing how graphene nano tubes are connecting to the computer chips that connect the vaccinated to the Internet of Bodies. Please share this video.

On my Channel: JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope

