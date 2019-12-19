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UnGrip 2011
Thus Saith the Lord
Thus Saith the Lord
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21 views • December 19, 2019
From the creators of Esoteric Agenda and KYMATICA. At a major juncture in his life, rob in the pagé family began down a road less traveled to free himself from fear, government control, and reliance on public energy and food supply, and shares his journey that led him 'off the grid'. Ben Stewart and Dan Stewart, creators of Esoteric Agenda and KYMATICA, focus the essence of this film around becoming a sovereign individual and the journey through transitional and groundbreaking moments in a human’s life. The purpose of this film is not to provide legal advice, nor is it to simply educate, but rather as inspirational fuel. To become more of what we already are.
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esoteric agendatalismanic idolsungrip
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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