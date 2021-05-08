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Is What The CDC's VAERS Not Telling Us The Real Danger Of The COVID Jabs?
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290 views • May 08, 2021
The CDC's VAERS report has been used to gauge adverse effects and deaths from vaccines, but did you know that only roughly 1% of adverse effects and deaths occurring in the US pertaining to vaccines is actually reported? The same can be said for Europe's counterpart. could this mean that we are looking at more than 300,000 deaths in 4 months from the experimental COVID injections?
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/is-what-the-cdcs-vaers-not-telling-us-the-real-danger-of-the-covid-jabs/
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Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
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