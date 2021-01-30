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Dogecoin Up 1,000% as #WallStreetBets Gets In On The Crypto Action and Elon Gets into #Bitcoin
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102 views • January 30, 2021
The Crypto Vigilante Summit: https://tcvsummit.com (February 4 - 5 2021)
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INTRO VID: “Honest Robinhood Commercial”: https://twitter.com/BVBTC/status/1354987426557558790
Doctor Tells NBC: Americans Should Consider Wearing Four Face-Masks: https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/doctor-tells-nbc-americans-should-consider-wearing-four-face-masks
Here is a demonstration of the new COVID-19 testing methods in Chinese airports: https://twitter.com/drdavidsamadi/status/1355174116542849027
Ben Bernanke is Senior Advisor at Citadel!:
https://www.citadel.com/leadership/dr-ben-s-bernanke/
Robinhood Bans Doge:
https://cryptobriefing.com/wallstreetbets-reddit-community-eyes-dogecoin-robinhood-bans-doge/
Exiting Robinhood Tax Nightmare:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/shehanchandrasekera/2021/01/28/exiting-robinhood-could-create-a-tax-nightmare-for-crypto-users/
Visit Anarchapulco 2021: https://anarchapulco.com
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://cart.dollarvigilante.com/the-crypto-vigilante
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INTRO VID: “Honest Robinhood Commercial”: https://twitter.com/BVBTC/status/1354987426557558790
Doctor Tells NBC: Americans Should Consider Wearing Four Face-Masks: https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/doctor-tells-nbc-americans-should-consider-wearing-four-face-masks
Here is a demonstration of the new COVID-19 testing methods in Chinese airports: https://twitter.com/drdavidsamadi/status/1355174116542849027
Ben Bernanke is Senior Advisor at Citadel!:
https://www.citadel.com/leadership/dr-ben-s-bernanke/
Robinhood Bans Doge:
https://cryptobriefing.com/wallstreetbets-reddit-community-eyes-dogecoin-robinhood-bans-doge/
Exiting Robinhood Tax Nightmare:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/shehanchandrasekera/2021/01/28/exiting-robinhood-could-create-a-tax-nightmare-for-crypto-users/
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