© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PANDEMIC SCAM BLOWN WIDE OPEN. DR DAVID MARTIN DR REINER FUELLMICH - JULY 9, 2021
Follow
1
Share
Report
151 views • July 14, 2021
Sars is not nautural, it was made and patented on 19th April 2002, just months before the "outbreak" in Asia, Patent No:7279327.
This also fully exposes the CDC's complicity and major vaccine companies as complicit.
In one instance, a patent for a coronavirus treatment was patented 3 days before the actual coronavirus it was alleged to be able to treat.
In 2008 DARPA showed an interest in coronavirus as a biological weapon.
We also now see that Moderna had a vaccine ready for this latest "outbreak" a month before it actually happened.
MERCK wrote the script for what we see now in 2004 and called it "Sars & Bioterrorism". They also introduced at the same time the term "The New Normal"
Moderna knew it would be placed at the first in line for the development of a vaccine in March 2019.
There's so much more in this video, you need to watch it.
AND PLEASE SHARE!!
Your family and friends need to know this information
https://rumble.com/vjo5wr-pademic-scam-blown-wide-open.-dr-david-martin-dr-reiner-fuellmich-july-9-20.html
This also fully exposes the CDC's complicity and major vaccine companies as complicit.
In one instance, a patent for a coronavirus treatment was patented 3 days before the actual coronavirus it was alleged to be able to treat.
In 2008 DARPA showed an interest in coronavirus as a biological weapon.
We also now see that Moderna had a vaccine ready for this latest "outbreak" a month before it actually happened.
MERCK wrote the script for what we see now in 2004 and called it "Sars & Bioterrorism". They also introduced at the same time the term "The New Normal"
Moderna knew it would be placed at the first in line for the development of a vaccine in March 2019.
There's so much more in this video, you need to watch it.
AND PLEASE SHARE!!
Your family and friends need to know this information
https://rumble.com/vjo5wr-pademic-scam-blown-wide-open.-dr-david-martin-dr-reiner-fuellmich-july-9-20.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.