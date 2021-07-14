PANDEMIC SCAM BLOWN WIDE OPEN. DR DAVID MARTIN DR REINER FUELLMICH - JULY 9, 2021

Sars is not nautural, it was made and patented on 19th April 2002, just months before the "outbreak" in Asia, Patent No:7279327.This also fully exposes the CDC's complicity and major vaccine companies as complicit.In one instance, a patent for a coronavirus treatment was patented 3 days before the actual coronavirus it was alleged to be able to treat.In 2008 DARPA showed an interest in coronavirus as a biological weapon.We also now see that Moderna had a vaccine ready for this latest "outbreak" a month before it actually happened.MERCK wrote the script for what we see now in 2004 and called it "Sars & Bioterrorism". They also introduced at the same time the term "The New Normal"Moderna knew it would be placed at the first in line for the development of a vaccine in March 2019.There's so much more in this video, you need to watch it.AND PLEASE SHARE!!Your family and friends need to know this information