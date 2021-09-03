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WATCH: Former Trump HHS COVID-19 Advisor Says Task Force Deceived the American People & Pandemic Isn’t Real
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101 views • September 03, 2021
Wow . . . this is REALLY GOOD . . . the evil weasels duped, deceived the former president; President Trump, in regards to the jab, the lurgy etc . . . no pandemic . . . lies, deceptions, . . . power and control . . .
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