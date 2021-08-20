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Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P | Episode 59 ~ 5 Doc Special | August 19, 2021
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287 views • August 20, 2021
Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P | Episode 59 ~ 5 Doc Special | August 19, 2021
Dr. Merritt & Dr. Madej join Dr. T & Dr. P in this epic discussion!
Dr. Palevsky: https://www.northportwellnesscenter.com/practitioner/lawrence-palevsky/about
https://www.facebook.com/Lawrence-B-Palevsky-MD-110703415650945/
https://www.drtenpenny.com/ -
https://drleemerritt.com
https://mamm.org/
https://www.facebook.com/DrCarrieMadej/
https://twitter.com/DrMadej
https://rumble.com/vlfi2r-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-59-5-doc-special-aug-19-20.html
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Critically Thinking with Dr T and Dr P, Episode 59, 5 Doc Special, August 19 2021, Dr Merritt, Dr Madej
Dr. Merritt & Dr. Madej join Dr. T & Dr. P in this epic discussion!
Dr. Palevsky: https://www.northportwellnesscenter.com/practitioner/lawrence-palevsky/about
https://www.facebook.com/Lawrence-B-Palevsky-MD-110703415650945/
https://www.drtenpenny.com/ -
https://drleemerritt.com
https://mamm.org/
https://www.facebook.com/DrCarrieMadej/
https://twitter.com/DrMadej
https://rumble.com/vlfi2r-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-59-5-doc-special-aug-19-20.html
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Critically Thinking with Dr T and Dr P, Episode 59, 5 Doc Special, August 19 2021, Dr Merritt, Dr Madej
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