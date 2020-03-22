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George Hunt - The New World Bank, Sustainability Religion, and Climate Change CON
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35 views • March 22, 2020
George Hunt exposes the fraud that is the Climate Change sustainability hoax, pushed by Edmond de Rothschild, the Rockefellers, Maurice Strong and others. Since the 4th World Wilderness Congress in 1987, where Earth Charter co-author and illuminist, Maurice Strong, fatefully introduced his friend, Edmund de Rothschild, the world has never been the same. The Devil - or should I say CO2 - was at large. Rothschild stated that CO2 was the cause of (non-existent) man-made global warming.
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