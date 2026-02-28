Ayatollah Khamanei’s X account has published a new video in the past hour - sign he is alive?

Ayatollah Khamanei’s X account has published a new video in the past hour.

Adding from X post:

Mohammad-Hossein Khoshvaght, political analyst and researcher, and brother-in-law of Mostafa Khamenei, the eldest son of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei:

The direct involvement of Trump and Netanyahu in spreading rumors about the martyrdom of the Supreme Leader is a psychological operation aimed at deception and at pushing opponents of the system into the streets.

The enemy is desperate to reignite unrest. Without street clashes, their military aggression against Iran will fail.





Follow me Christopher Helali, (https://t.me/christopherhelali) on YouTube (https://youtube.com/@christopherhelaliofficial), X, (https://x.com/chrishelali?s=21) Instagram, (https://www.instagram.com/chrishelali?igsh=dGQxMGMwZTg1MWJ1&utm_source=qr) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@chrishelali?_r=1&_t=ZP-91aRtoi5Q0U)