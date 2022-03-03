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EP 2839-8AM ZELENSKY & BIDEN ARE PROPAGANDISTs-IN-CHIEF IN WORLD's FIRST SOCIAL MEDIA WAR
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20 views • March 03, 2022
EP 2839-8AM ZELENSKY & BIDEN ARE PROPAGANDISTs-IN-CHIEF IN WORLD's FIRST SOCIAL MEDIA WAR https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/20272 
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is not only the largest European land conflict since the 1940s — it’s also the first for the TikTok and YouTube generation.  As videos pour in across Twitter and Instagram and other social media platforms are leveraged for credit or propaganda, it’s become evident that we are in a brand new era, much like the one that arrived with twenty-four-hour cable news coverage of the US invasion of Iraq in 1990. Back then it was grainy night vision images of patriot missile launches and target explosions that dazzled homes all over the United States. Now anxious audiences simply launch their favorite social media app on their smart phone to see the latest hi-definition shelling of buildings in Kyiv from Russian forces, or viral news clips of Ukrainians threatening to “fuck some Russians up”.
 
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