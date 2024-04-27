NHL Game 1 Highlights | Islanders vs. Hurricanes - April 20, 2024

Frederik Andersen stood on his head for a 33-save performance, and Stefan Noesen scored the eventual winner as the Carolina Hurricanes took Game 1 with a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders.
#NHL
00:00:04 - 1st Regulation Period
00:04:28 - 2nd Regulation Period
00:06:49 - 3rd Regulation Period
