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Joe Biden ADMITS BUILDING "MOST EXTENSIVE and inclusive VOTER FRAUD ORGANIZATION"
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1215 views • November 10, 2020
Complete List of Suspected Fraud Issues in 2020 Election Sorted by State with Recommended Actions on How to Address
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/complete-list-suspected-fraud-issues-2020-election-sorted-state-recommended-actions-address/
"..secondly...we're in a situation where...we have put together...and you guys did it for our administration...the President Obama's administration before this...we have put together...i think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics..." -Joe Biden
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/complete-list-suspected-fraud-issues-2020-election-sorted-state-recommended-actions-address/
"..secondly...we're in a situation where...we have put together...and you guys did it for our administration...the President Obama's administration before this...we have put together...i think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics..." -Joe Biden
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