The Kings Call
Old School
Published 15 hours ago

Surely its a coincidece, we get King Charles(then Prince) calling for military type campaigns to fight climate change, then we get military type operations appearing to take place in Maui.

Keywords
politicscrimecontrolelitismroyalty

