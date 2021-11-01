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'I consider it murder!': A grieving father cries out to warn others about COVID vaccine
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1071 views • November 01, 2021
Ernest Ramirez, whose 15 year old son was killed by the Pfizer vaccine, has traveled all the way from McAllen, Texas to Washington, D.C. to share his pain and suffering with other victims, and to bring attention to the scandal of the massive coverup to hide the truth about vaccine injuries and deaths.
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