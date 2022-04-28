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1YR AGO Feb 19th Alberta Canada Michelle Rempel Garner Questions PHAC Hotel Quarantine Centers Program
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1 view • April 28, 2022
1YR AGO Feb 19th Alberta Canada Michelle Rempel Garner Questions PHAC Hotel Quarantine Centers Program
Feb 19th Alberta Canada Michelle Rempel Garner Questions PHAC Hotel Quarantine Centers Program
https://twitter.com/MichelleRempel/status/1362928226771734529
https://ipolitics.ca/2021/02/20/health-officials-cant-provide-data-pointing-to-hotel-quarantine-decision/
John Barlow MP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DoRJWkSQllc&;t
Feb 19th Alberta Canada Michelle Rempel Garner Questions PHAC Hotel Quarantine Centers Program
https://twitter.com/MichelleRempel/status/1362928226771734529
https://ipolitics.ca/2021/02/20/health-officials-cant-provide-data-pointing-to-hotel-quarantine-decision/
John Barlow MP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DoRJWkSQllc&;t
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