A SHORT STORY: A LASTING LEGACY [#book] #theme #song
in https://tinyurl.com/LifeAndLivingSeries of #books
https://tinyurl.com/RyansLegacyTheme
https://beforeitsnews.com/books/2026/03/entertainment-music-ryans-theme-from-the-book-a-lasting-legacy-2565286.html
SONU #AI #Music system prompt: Ryan always wondered if he was measuring up, leaving a lasting #legacy? But on his death his friends say it a resounding YES. A Short Story: A Lasting Legacy? book theme.
[Verse 1]
He kept a Journal on the table
Little lists of things he’d do “one day”
Always asking, was he capable,
“Is this enough?
When I’m gone
Will I fade away?”
He stayed late
Stacked the folding chairs
Drove you home when your car broke down
Never thought the small things mattered
Just a quiet man in a crowded town
[Chorus]
But we’re standing here
Telling all your stories
Your name on our lips
Laughter in our eyes
You were the hand that held
The voice that steadied
You lit your mark across our lives
You wondered if you’d leave a trace
Ryan
We’re the answer
We’re your lasting legacy
[Verse 2]
You missed promotions
Made the ballerina plays
Hooted so loud you lost your voice
You said
“I’m nothing special
Really
Just a guy who makes a choice”
To show up when the days were heavy
To sit still when a friend broke down
You never saw the way that kindness
Echoed out through this whole town
[Chorus]
Now we’re standing here
Telling all your stories
Name on our lips
Laughter in our eyes
You were the hand that held
The voice that steadied
You lit your mark across our lives
You wondered if you’d leave a trace
Ryan
Hear us answer
We’re your lasting legacy
[Bridge]
Not in marble
Not in pages
But in every heart
You rearranged (oh yeah)
[Chorus]
So we’re standing here
Telling all your stories
Name on our lips
A soft “thank you”
You were the hand that held
The voice that steadied
And every road leads back to you
You asked if you were measuring up
Ryan
All together
We are your legacy