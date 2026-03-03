A SHORT STORY: A LASTING LEGACY [#book] #theme #song

in https://tinyurl.com/LifeAndLivingSeries of #books

https://tinyurl.com/RyansLegacyTheme

https://beforeitsnews.com/books/2026/03/entertainment-music-ryans-theme-from-the-book-a-lasting-legacy-2565286.html





SONU #AI #Music system prompt: Ryan always wondered if he was measuring up, leaving a lasting #legacy? But on his death his friends say it a resounding YES. A Short Story: A Lasting Legacy? book theme.









[Verse 1]

He kept a Journal on the table

Little lists of things he’d do “one day”

Always asking, was he capable,

“Is this enough?

When I’m gone

Will I fade away?”





He stayed late

Stacked the folding chairs

Drove you home when your car broke down

Never thought the small things mattered

Just a quiet man in a crowded town





[Chorus]

But we’re standing here

Telling all your stories

Your name on our lips

Laughter in our eyes

You were the hand that held

The voice that steadied

You lit your mark across our lives

You wondered if you’d leave a trace

Ryan

We’re the answer

We’re your lasting legacy









[Verse 2]

You missed promotions

Made the ballerina plays

Hooted so loud you lost your voice

You said

“I’m nothing special

Really

Just a guy who makes a choice”









To show up when the days were heavy

To sit still when a friend broke down

You never saw the way that kindness

Echoed out through this whole town





[Chorus]

Now we’re standing here

Telling all your stories

Name on our lips

Laughter in our eyes

You were the hand that held

The voice that steadied

You lit your mark across our lives

You wondered if you’d leave a trace

Ryan

Hear us answer

We’re your lasting legacy





[Bridge]

Not in marble

Not in pages

But in every heart

You rearranged (oh yeah)





[Chorus]

So we’re standing here

Telling all your stories

Name on our lips

A soft “thank you”

You were the hand that held

The voice that steadied

And every road leads back to you

You asked if you were measuring up

Ryan

All together

We are your legacy







