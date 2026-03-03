BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Lasting Legacy (book) theme song pop music video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 1 day ago

A SHORT STORY: A LASTING LEGACY [#book] #theme #song

in https://tinyurl.com/LifeAndLivingSeries of #books

https://tinyurl.com/RyansLegacyTheme

https://beforeitsnews.com/books/2026/03/entertainment-music-ryans-theme-from-the-book-a-lasting-legacy-2565286.html


SONU #AI #Music system prompt: Ryan always wondered if he was measuring up, leaving a lasting #legacy? But on his death his friends say it a resounding YES. A Short Story: A Lasting Legacy? book theme.



[Verse 1]

He kept a Journal on the table

Little lists of things he’d do “one day”

Always asking, was he capable,

“Is this enough?

When I’m gone

Will I fade away?”


He stayed late

Stacked the folding chairs

Drove you home when your car broke down

Never thought the small things mattered

Just a quiet man in a crowded town


[Chorus]

But we’re standing here

Telling all your stories

Your name on our lips

Laughter in our eyes

You were the hand that held

The voice that steadied

You lit your mark across our lives

You wondered if you’d leave a trace

Ryan

We’re the answer

We’re your lasting legacy



[Verse 2]

You missed promotions

Made the ballerina plays

Hooted so loud you lost your voice

You said

“I’m nothing special

Really

Just a guy who makes a choice”



To show up when the days were heavy

To sit still when a friend broke down

You never saw the way that kindness

Echoed out through this whole town


[Chorus]

Now we’re standing here

Telling all your stories

Name on our lips

Laughter in our eyes

You were the hand that held

The voice that steadied

You lit your mark across our lives

You wondered if you’d leave a trace

Ryan

Hear us answer

We’re your lasting legacy


[Bridge]

Not in marble

Not in pages

But in every heart

You rearranged (oh yeah)


[Chorus]

So we’re standing here

Telling all your stories

Name on our lips

A soft “thank you”

You were the hand that held

The voice that steadied

And every road leads back to you

You asked if you were measuring up

Ryan

All together

We are your legacy



Keywords
politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianusaunited statesjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Shadow government exposed: DHS Secretary Noem reveals deep state spies, Wuhan collusion, and ongoing bioweapons cover-up

Shadow government exposed: DHS Secretary Noem reveals deep state spies, Wuhan collusion, and ongoing bioweapons cover-up

Lance D Johnson
Borders of Faith: A call to arms against globalist tyranny

Borders of Faith: A call to arms against globalist tyranny

Belle Carter
Israel used hacked traffic cameras and AI to assassinate Iran&#8217;s Supreme Leader, report reveals

Israel used hacked traffic cameras and AI to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader, report reveals

Kevin Hughes
The Final Chapter: How Trump&#8217;s Ill-Fated War with Iran Dooms the American Empire

The Final Chapter: How Trump’s Ill-Fated War with Iran Dooms the American Empire

Mike Adams
U.S. Facing Critical Shortage of Air Defense Munitions as Iran Pounds Regional Bases

U.S. Facing Critical Shortage of Air Defense Munitions as Iran Pounds Regional Bases

Mike Adams
The Final Debasement: Operation Epic Fury Triggers Economic Collapse as Globalist Wars Destroy Your Savings

The Final Debasement: Operation Epic Fury Triggers Economic Collapse as Globalist Wars Destroy Your Savings

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy