InfoWars - This Is A Powerful Must-Watch Interview By Alex Jones With Victor Bout. - 4-07-2026

"Now Nobody Talks About The Epstein Files... Israel Doesn't Care About The Epstein Files- It's Most Probably For America & Europe Where It Was Really Shaking The Ground So Heavily!" "These Satanists- So-Called Globalists- Are Willing To Destroy All Of Us! For Them, We Are Just The Obstacle For Their Global Dominance!"



Highly Respected Russian Military Leader, Victor Bout, Issues Emergency Message To Trump & The NWO Concerning Iran War, Ukraine, And Is Hurtling The World Toward Nuclear War In Iran.

The Closure Of The Strait Of Hormuz Has Already Triggered A Global Food & Energy Shortage That Experts Believe Will Trigger A Global Recession.

https://x.com/realvictorbout