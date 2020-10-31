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Covid Cancels; Dr. Simone Gold; Hunter's Laptop
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93 views • October 31, 2020
America Can We Talk? October 21, 2020
Covid Cancels Thanksgiving, Sports & School?
Dr. Simone Gold Founder of Frontline Doctors joins me in studio
Hunter’s Laptop = Joe’s Demise?
Follow Debbie Georgatos!
WEBSITE: http://americacanwetalk.org
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AmericaCanWeTalk
America Can We Talk is a show with a mission — to speak up for the extraordinary and unique greatness of America. I talk about the top issues of the day facing America, often with insightful guests, always from the perspective of furthering that mission, and with the goal to inspire listeners to celebrate and embrace the liberty on which America was founded.
America Can We Talk?
https://www.youtube.com/c/AmericaCanWeTalk/
America's Frontline Doctors
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
Covid Cancels Thanksgiving, Sports & School?
Dr. Simone Gold Founder of Frontline Doctors joins me in studio
Hunter’s Laptop = Joe’s Demise?
Follow Debbie Georgatos!
WEBSITE: http://americacanwetalk.org
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AmericaCanWeTalk
America Can We Talk is a show with a mission — to speak up for the extraordinary and unique greatness of America. I talk about the top issues of the day facing America, often with insightful guests, always from the perspective of furthering that mission, and with the goal to inspire listeners to celebrate and embrace the liberty on which America was founded.
America Can We Talk?
https://www.youtube.com/c/AmericaCanWeTalk/
America's Frontline Doctors
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
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