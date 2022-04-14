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Greg Reese: The Satanic Dark Side Of Disney's Pedophilia! [09.04.2022]
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73 views • April 14, 2022
'The long sick planned criminal history of Disney's pedophile child predators'
russfloyd 2 days ago:
Abortion-Filled Florida's Pseudo-Conservatives Outlaw Certain Sex-Partners for Young Adults
Plot twist: sex with a 14-year-old is legal in Florida. And meanwhile: Florida has the third-most prenatal child-murders in the USA. Once again: evil in high places punishing adults for consensual sex with other adults – while allowing the rampant murder of children. In Florida and beyond: these pseudo-conservatives are simply eugenicists masquerading as prudes.
901,503 views· Apr 9, 2022
https://banned.video/watch?id=625190950fd512633c595fa8
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=625190950fd512633c595fa8
https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese
russfloyd 2 days ago:
Abortion-Filled Florida's Pseudo-Conservatives Outlaw Certain Sex-Partners for Young Adults
Plot twist: sex with a 14-year-old is legal in Florida. And meanwhile: Florida has the third-most prenatal child-murders in the USA. Once again: evil in high places punishing adults for consensual sex with other adults – while allowing the rampant murder of children. In Florida and beyond: these pseudo-conservatives are simply eugenicists masquerading as prudes.
901,503 views· Apr 9, 2022
https://banned.video/watch?id=625190950fd512633c595fa8
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=625190950fd512633c595fa8
https://banned.video/channel/greg-reese
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