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Thursday March 11th 2021 COVID19 First Line of Defense EduCap Vaccine Rescue Miscarriages Heatlh Pastor Butch Paugh Josb Bernstein Dr Dolores Cahill PhD John W Spring Protection VMAT2
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51 views • March 12, 2021
Thursday March 11th 2021 COVID19 First Line of Defense EduCap Vaccine Rescue Miscarriages Heatlh Pastor Butch Paugh Josb Bernstein Dr Dolores Cahill PhD John W Spring Protection VMAT2
Hour One Truth About California Abortion Sale of Baby Body Parts, Vaccine Rescue and COVID19 Protection with First Line of Defense Kit
Hour Two Pastor Butch Paugh, The Equality Act US Congress Destroys Sexuality, Family and Rights of Relligion
Hour Two Josh Bernstein Vaccine induced mRNA DNA Miscarriages, Infertility, Dementia, Psychosis, Zombie Apocalypse, Autoimmune Disease, Death
Hour Three John W Spring, Dr Bill Deagle MD Solutions to New World Disorder, STOP Dangerous Chemo Shot Genetic Modification of People
Hour Four Zoom Dr Delores Cahill PhD and John W Spring, EduCap and First Line of Defense Plus to Protect and Recovery From Genetic Engineered and Contaminated Fake Vaccines for COVID19
Hour One Truth About California Abortion Sale of Baby Body Parts, Vaccine Rescue and COVID19 Protection with First Line of Defense Kit
Hour Two Pastor Butch Paugh, The Equality Act US Congress Destroys Sexuality, Family and Rights of Relligion
Hour Two Josh Bernstein Vaccine induced mRNA DNA Miscarriages, Infertility, Dementia, Psychosis, Zombie Apocalypse, Autoimmune Disease, Death
Hour Three John W Spring, Dr Bill Deagle MD Solutions to New World Disorder, STOP Dangerous Chemo Shot Genetic Modification of People
Hour Four Zoom Dr Delores Cahill PhD and John W Spring, EduCap and First Line of Defense Plus to Protect and Recovery From Genetic Engineered and Contaminated Fake Vaccines for COVID19
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