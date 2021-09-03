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EP 2595-6PM PRESIDENT TRUMP's MOST IMPORTANT SPEECH - INAUGURATION JANUARY 20, 2017
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31 views • September 03, 2021
EP 2595-6PM PRESIDENT TRUMP's MOST IMPORTANT SPEECH - INAUGURATION JANUARY 20, 2017  
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18663 

Special Guest: Dustin Stockton was the lead organizer of the DC rallies in Nov, Dec, and Jan. He is the co-founder of WeBuildTheWall and previously worked at Breitbart News and America First Projects.
 
Special Guest: Lindsay Grathwohl is the youngest daughter of Larry Grathwohl who was the only FBI Informant to infiltrate the Weather Underground Organization in 1969. Larry wrote a book called Bringing Down America which tells his story of his time with the Weather Underground. Larry passed away in 2013, and Lindsay has been ensuring his story remains very much alive and very relevant to what is going on in America today. Lindsay is an activist fighting for the constitution in the belly of the beast itself - San Francisco, California. She was born & raised in the San Francisco East Bay Area and has watched her once beautiful state crumble under socialist policies. Lindsay has organized many rallies in the northern California area, and has attended many rallies all along the west coast. She has faced Antifa many times in the streets of Berkeley, San Francisco & Portland and took part in Trevor Louden's "America Under Siege - Antifa" documentary in 2017 which exposed Antifa's ties to far left radicals with Marxist Communist agendas.
 
 
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