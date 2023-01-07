Ukraine Update Jan 6, 2023

⚡️SITREP

◻️In accordance with the instructions of the President of the Russian Federation and the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, a ceasefire regime has been declared in the combined grouping of Russian troops (forces) in the area of the special military operation from 12 p.m. on 6 January 2023 until 12 a.m. on 7 January 2023 along the entire line of contact in Ukraine.

💥In Kupyansk direction, over the past 24 hours, more than 40 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, two armored fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles were destroyed as a result of a complex shelling of AFU units close to Sinkovka, Ivanovka, and Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥In Krasny Liman direction, two hostile assault groups were defeated by air strikes and artillery fire near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥In Donetsk direction, up to 80 Ukrainian troops have been killed or wounded along with two tanks, three infantry combat vehicles, and five vehicles annihilated during offensive operations by Russian troops over the past 24 hours.

💥In South Donetsk direction, over 50 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, three armored fighting vehicles, and three pickup trucks were neutralized by air strikes, artillery, and heavy firing systems against concentrations of manpower and equipment close to Konstantinovka, Novomikhailovka, Prechistovka, and Novomayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Dorozhnyanka (Zaporozhye region).

💥Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' grouping of troops (forces) engaged 65 artillery units at firing positions, as well as manpower, and military hardware in 102 areas. The command post of the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was hit near Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic). Three artillery ammunition depots were destroyed near Novomikhailovka and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic), and Otradokamenka (Kherson region). In the areas of Avdeevka and Rai-Aleksandrovka (Donetsk People's Republic), a launcher and a radar of the Ukrainian S-300 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system were revealed and destroyed.

⚠️ Despite the observance of the ceasefire by the Russian grouping of troops from 12 p.m. (Moscow time) today, on 6 January, the Kiev regime continued its artillery shelling of populated areas and Russian positions.

◻️In Krasny Liman direction, there were four cases of mortar shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against the Russian positions. Three artillery attacks were conducted close to Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic). There were eight cases of artillery shelling from the area of Novopavlovka (Zaporozhye region). The AFU positions that conducted shelling were suppressed by Russian forces' backfire.

- Russian Defense Ministry



