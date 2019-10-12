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ULTIMATE VEGAN JUNK FOOD | LAZY RECIPES
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141 views • October 12, 2019
In this video I wanted to share some really quick & easy vegan junk food recipes. They're all perfect if you love lazy cooking like I do, and you can cut a lot of corners to make things even easier. The pizza in particular always goes down really well with my family. Let me know if you have any questions. Don't forget to like and subscribe for more! Thanks for watching xx
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