Joe Biden's new climate envoy, John "Pedo-Pizzagate" Podesta: "The realities of the climate crisis have never been clearer."
"2023, of course, was the hottest year on record... Experts say 2024 is on track to be even hotter than last year."
"We need a transformation of the global economy on a size and scale that's never occurred in human history."
Why is this guy still walking free?
Source @Wide Awake Media - Official Channel