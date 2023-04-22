Your Guide to 5th-Generation Warfare

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



April 18, 2023

SupportSave43 RepostsShare

The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel @corbettreport



TRANSCRIPT AND SOURCE: https://www.corbettreport.com/5thgen/

We are in the middle of a world-changing war. This is no ordinary war, however. Most of the victims of this warfare aren't even able to identify it as war, nor do they understand that they are combatants in it. It's called fifth-generation warfare, and I'm here to tell you all about it. . . .

economicsnewstechnology5gwwar

483.22 MB