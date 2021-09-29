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Senator Blackburn rips this Bushy Eyebrowed Traitor a new one. Look at that happy face ! He has time for all his book interviews but no time to save Americans stranded.I am thinking Gitmo for him.
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380 views • September 29, 2021
Look at this Scum Bag Traitor trying to defend himself. Too late Asshole !
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