URINARY INCONTINENCE – CAUSES AND SOLUTIONS | True Pathfinder

In this video we look at the causes, symptoms and types of urinary incontinence and explore possible treatments.



For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:

https://christine.doctor





For the most powerful holistic health tools visit https://vibrant-body.net.





Please support our work by becoming a Patreon: patreon.com/truepathfinder





Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.





Stay healthy and aware!





#health #holistichealing #holistichealth #holistichealthsolutions #holistictreatment #holistictherapy #urinaryincontinence #incontinence #urinaryincontinencetreatment #urinaryincontinencetherapy #urinarysystem #urinarybladder #urinaryinfection