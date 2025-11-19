UFO Disclosure by Erosion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The discussion focused on how government secrecy systems have evolved over time, particularly regarding UFO disclosure and institutional trust. The current era is characterized by increased congressional oversight, more frequent leaks, and a general erosion of secrecy through various cracks and mismatches in the system. Rather than a single moment of disclosure, the process is unfolding gradually through a series of revelations and paper trails that are emerging into the public domain.