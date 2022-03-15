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Prophetic Message: Purim — The Time of Testing Has Come
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185 views • March 15, 2022
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-message-purim/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "Things are coming that you don’t expect. This is for everybody. Prayer is needed to minimize the damage. They are planning things that defy human logic.
The time of PURIM is significant. The enemy knows of its significance. PURIM celebrates the defeat of the antichrist spirit. It is coming to try to demolish MY people. Yes, it is the SPIRIT OF HAMAN, who had this antichrist spirit within him."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-message-purim/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "Things are coming that you don’t expect. This is for everybody. Prayer is needed to minimize the damage. They are planning things that defy human logic.
The time of PURIM is significant. The enemy knows of its significance. PURIM celebrates the defeat of the antichrist spirit. It is coming to try to demolish MY people. Yes, it is the SPIRIT OF HAMAN, who had this antichrist spirit within him."
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