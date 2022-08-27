UK (Wiltshire Police) Bully Feminist YouTuber For ‘Disrespecting Pedophiles’ on Social Media

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Kelly J. Keane (known to many as Posie Parker) says that police officers from Wiltshire Constabulary were seeking to enter her property, without a warrant, following a report that Keane had posted some “disrespectful words” about pedophiles on the internet.
According to Keane, the officers stated that she had been reported for a “criminal offense”, but refused to specify exactly which crime she allegedly committed. Mrs. Keane asked if she was being accused of a “hate crime” or a “non-crime hate incident” but, again, the officers were vague about which law she was supposed to have broken.
When Keane asked what specifically she had done that could possibly warrant two police officers to come to her house, one of the officers responded:
“You have been untoward about pedophiles on YouTube.”
There was a time, and it wasn’t that long ago, that being a pedophile was seen as the lowest of the low. Now, however, the police don’t bother with investigating these individuals in modern Britain, but rather spend their time harassing anyone who says anything “hurtful” about them.
Who exactly are these police working for?
#PosieParker #Pedophiles #Disrespect
Related video:
British Police ARREST Woman For ‘Disrespecting Pedophiles’ on Social Media
The People Voice YouTube
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