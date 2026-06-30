Alex Jones Second Half Show 6/29/26 Europe Has Effectively BANNED Air-Conditioning

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INSANE MONDAY BROADCAST: Europe Has Effectively BANNED Air-Conditioning As Thousands Die In Heat Wave! Iran Says “We Have Nukes,” & Israel Drops Mega Bomb On Lebanon! PLUS, Mainstream Media Confirms Aid Organizations Are Stealing Children In Earthquake-Struck Venezuela! Popular Talk Show Host / Analyst- Shannon Joy- Joins Alex Jones To Raise The Alarm On Big Tech's Technofascist Takeover Of Planet Earth, And How It Has The Most Evil Ideology Humans Have Ever Faced! FINALLY, Learn How Powerful Corporations & Governments Are Using Tribal Mechanisms Deep Within The Psyche Of All Humans To Brainwash The Public, And How Social Media Is A Key Weapon Deployed Against The People! THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — FULL SHOW 6/29/26