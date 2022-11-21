Create New Account
G20 Ignores Ineffectiveness and Unsafety of COVID-19 Vaccine, Actively Promoting Digital Health Passport
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 8 days ago
https://gnews.org/articles/529804

Summary：11/17/2022 Dr. Robert Malone: They're still trying to promote these vaccine products that aren't effective and aren't safe and roll out the digital health passport quite aggressively. And they plan on continuing this ratchet, where basically, the middle class and the working folks in the United States and across the world get caught in the jaws of their plans for the future.

