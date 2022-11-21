G20 Ignores Ineffectiveness and Unsafety of COVID-19 Vaccine, Actively Promoting Digital Health Passport

https://gnews.org/articles/529804
Summary：11/17/2022 Dr. Robert Malone: They're still trying to promote these vaccine products that aren't effective and aren't safe and roll out the digital health passport quite aggressively. And they plan on continuing this ratchet, where basically, the middle class and the working folks in the United States and across the world get caught in the jaws of their plans for the future.
