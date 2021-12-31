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THIS Is Why The Nuremberg Code Is Under Smear Campaign
InnerIntegration
InnerIntegration
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71 views • December 31, 2021
We look back at the historical abuses of human rights such as Nazi Germany and ask, "How could that have happened?" The answer is similar to when people look at abuse victims and ask, "Why didn't s/he leave?" Abuse doesn't start where it ends. It's a slow escalation of violence over time. On a collective level, it takes years to groom the public support and tolerance for the abuse of human rights. The Nuremberg Code was written in 1947 to prevent such atrocities from happening again. When we look back at the timeline of the escalation of abuse against human rights in Nazi Germany, we see EXACTLY where we are right now around the world. THIS is why they want to discard the Nuremberg Code. Those who dismiss the Nuremberg Code are dismissing our human right to say no. This historical document establishes a standard of ethics about our most basic human right. It was written by people who wanted to warn future generations. We must learn from history or we will repeat it again.

Clip from Naturally Inspired Podcast Episode 92: https://rumble.com/vqjos0-meredith-miller-the-violation-of-consent.html
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abusepoliticsnazinurembergfascismtyrannysmear campaignhuman rightspsychologytotalitarianismcovid
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