© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THIS Is Why The Nuremberg Code Is Under Smear Campaign
Follow
2
Share
Report
71 views • December 31, 2021
We look back at the historical abuses of human rights such as Nazi Germany and ask, "How could that have happened?" The answer is similar to when people look at abuse victims and ask, "Why didn't s/he leave?" Abuse doesn't start where it ends. It's a slow escalation of violence over time. On a collective level, it takes years to groom the public support and tolerance for the abuse of human rights. The Nuremberg Code was written in 1947 to prevent such atrocities from happening again. When we look back at the timeline of the escalation of abuse against human rights in Nazi Germany, we see EXACTLY where we are right now around the world. THIS is why they want to discard the Nuremberg Code. Those who dismiss the Nuremberg Code are dismissing our human right to say no. This historical document establishes a standard of ethics about our most basic human right. It was written by people who wanted to warn future generations. We must learn from history or we will repeat it again.
Clip from Naturally Inspired Podcast Episode 92: https://rumble.com/vqjos0-meredith-miller-the-violation-of-consent.html
Clip from Naturally Inspired Podcast Episode 92: https://rumble.com/vqjos0-meredith-miller-the-violation-of-consent.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.